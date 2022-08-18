JUST IN
Business Standard

Explained: What is PNR data, why will Indian airlines have to share it?

This information will be used by the Customs department for surveillance and risk assessment of international passengers

Topics
Aviation industry | Indian airlines | Customs

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

abroad
If needed, the information may be shared with the Indian government, law enforcement agencies, or authorities in other countries.

From August 8, Indian airlines will provide details of international passengers to the National Customs Targeting Centre-Passenger, 24 hours prior to departure of flights. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has made this mandatory under its new Passenger Name Record Information Regulations, 2022.

Here’s why airlines need to share passenger details and what happens if they fail to comply.

What information do airlines have to provide?

Airlines need to share the following information:

- Passenger name

- Contact and payment details

- Gender

- Date of birth

- Passport number

- PNR code

- Date of booking and travel

- Frequent travel information

- Any declared number

- Code sharing information

- Seat information and services opted for (such as meals)

Why is this information needed?

This information will be used by the Customs department for surveillance and risk assessment of international passengers. This is aimed at preventing fraudsters (is this word used officially?) from leaving the country, and preventing smuggling.

If needed, the information may be shared with the Indian government, law enforcement agencies, or authorities in other countries.

What if airlines fail to comply?

For each act of non-compliance, airlines will have to pay a penalty of a minimum of Rs 25,000 and a maximum of Rs 50,000.

Do other countries also collect such data?

India joins 60 other countries that collect PNR details of international passengers.

How long will this data be retained?

The authorities will retain such data for a maximum period of five years, after which it will be disposed of. However, it may be recovered if required in connection with “an identifiable case, threat or risk for the specified purposes,” the CBIC said.
First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 20:16 IST

