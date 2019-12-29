Why Indian judiciary is yet not ready for the advent of space-crunching AI

If all the laws in the country are laid end to end, there will be no end. India has the longest constitution with 117,369 words (the US has only 4,543). There are 1,248 main Acts, though there is no exact count covering central and state laws. The Supreme Court judgments run into 16 printed volumes every year.

Multiply the number for 24 high courts. Then there are procedural rules for each state. The mindboggling data can be mined only by artificial intelligence (AI), the new entrant into the legal field. However, the Indian legal system is still struggling with basic digital ...