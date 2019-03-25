Why it is still not going to be easy for India to extradite Nirav Modi

Fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi may have been arrested and held captive in London jail for now, but it's not going to be simple for Indian authorities to extradite him to India, say legal experts who are familiar with the case as well as extradition treaties between the UK and India.

Modi's defense is likely to be built on the following arguments: That he is not an Indian citizen, and because he has a European passport he is subject to the laws in the European Union; that he is a victim of political vendetta; that the condition of the jail that he will be accommodated in India ...