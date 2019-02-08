Why Mumbai's Raphael Samuel is suing his parents for giving birth to him

Who: To be born, or not to be born. That was never really a question, you would think. But Mumbai-based businessman Raphael Samuel believes the preposterous choice is everyone’s “birthright”.

Samuel is a self-proclaimed adherent of “anti-natalism” — a philosophical stance that ascribes a negative value to birth. But he appears to be pushing it further by introducing the a priori element of having a say over whether one wishes to be born or not. What: Samuel plans to sue his parents because they did not seek his consent before giving birth to him. ...