Why New York's Magnolia Bakery has received a warm welcome in Bengaluru

Several years ago, in the third season of the hit television series Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) are seen sitting outside a bakery on New York’s Bleecker Street.

Nibbling on pretty little pink frosted cupcakes, they talk about Bradshaw’s loves, new and old. Founded in 1996, Magnolia Bakery then went on to feature in other New York-based productions, such as The Devil Wears Prada starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, Saturday Night Live (where it featured in a rap song, “Lazy Sunday”, which became ...