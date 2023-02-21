JUST IN
Why no documentary on 1984 riots in Delhi, asks EAM S Jaishankar
LIVE: Putin blames West, Ukraine for starting war in address to nation
Mobilisation of hospital in short time shows India's preparedness: Army Gen
Delhi Jal Board joint director arrested in Rs 20 crores water bill scam
Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala: NCS
Delhi-Chennai train stopped at Rajasthan after bomb hoax call, 3 detained
Terrorists under pressure, carrying out targeted killings in J&K: Jitendra
AIIMS signs MoU with Mauritius PSC to assist in conducting examinations
Status check: 30% recovery in IBC so far, shows CareEdge data
Business Standard

Why no documentary on 1984 riots in Delhi, asks EAM S Jaishankar

He termed the documentary as politics at play by people who don't have courage to come into the political field

Topics
S Jaishankar | 1984 Riots | Gujarat riots

Agencies 

S Jaishankar
Photo: Twitter

The timing of the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “politics by other means” and not accidental, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

The two-part documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when PM Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

He termed the documentary as politics at play by people who don't have courage to come into the political field.

“You want to make a documentary, many things happened in Delhi in 1984 (anti-Sikh riots). Why didn't we see a documentary on that? If you say I am a humanist and must get justice for people who have been done wrong,” he said.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 23:51 IST

