Why no documentary on 1984 riots in Delhi, asks EAM S Jaishankar

The timing of the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “politics by other means” and not accidental, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday.
The two-part documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when PM Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.
He termed the documentary as politics at play by people who don't have courage to come into the political field.
“You want to make a documentary, many things happened in Delhi in 1984 (anti-Sikh riots). Why didn't we see a documentary on that? If you say I am a humanist and must get justice for people who have been done wrong,” he said.
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 23:51 IST
