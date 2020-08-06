Rahul accuses PM Modi of lying about Chinese incursion, cites media report

Congress leader on Thursday accused Prime Minister of lying about Chinese incursions in Ladakh, referring to a newspaper report acknowledging the intrusions in a statement on its website.

"Why is the PM lying?" a tweet by the Wayanad MP, which also had an English newspaper's article over the Defence Ministry's acknowledgement embedded, read.

Gandhi has time and again raised the issue, especially since the Galwan valley clash which led to 20 Indian Army personnel losing their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese troops.