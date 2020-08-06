JUST IN
Rahul accuses PM Modi of lying about Chinese incursion, cites media report
Rahul accuses PM Modi of lying about Chinese incursion, cites media report

Congress leader Gandhi raised the issue, especially since the Galwan valley clash which led to 20 Indian Army personnel losing their lives in a face-off with Chinese troops.

Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying about Chinese incursions in Ladakh, referring to a newspaper report Defence Ministry acknowledging the intrusions in a  statement on its website.

"Why is the PM lying?" a tweet by the Wayanad MP, which also had an English newspaper's article over the Defence Ministry's acknowledgement embedded, read.

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 13:46 IST

