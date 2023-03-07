Why the Dakota DC-3 is important to aviation history in India and the world

On Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled a restored Dakota DC-3 aircraft at Bhubaneswar airport to mark the 107th birth anniversary of his father, Bijayananda (Biju) Patnaik. The Dakota is the same kind Biju Patnaik, who was Odisha’s chief minister twice, had used to fly Indonesian leaders to India under the threat of being shot down by Dutch colonisers.
First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 13:31 IST
