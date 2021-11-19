Why the three potentially groundbreaking farm laws were eventually repealed

So, the Prime Minister has finally announced the repeal of the three controversial agricultural laws days before the first anniversary of the farmers' agitation. There have been extreme reactions to, and divided opinion about the three acts and their content over the past one year.

Some say these agriculture market reforms are similar to the 1991 moment (when liberalistion was introduced), others condemn the new laws in very strong terms. In my view, the agricultural reforms are important and are designed to address the long-standing problems of the farmers. However, the truth ...