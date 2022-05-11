Will continue to question Kejriwal despite 1,000 cases against me: Bagga

BJP leader on Wednesday said he will continue to ask AAP chief questions about his promise to act against those who dishonoured the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab.

The (AAP) is in power in Delhi and Punjab, with Kejriwal the chief minister in the national capital and Bhagwant Singh Mann the chief minister in the state.

"I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether one or 1,000 cases are registered against me," said Bagga.

The BJP leader said that he was arrested recently by the Punjab Police as he asked Kejriwal about his promise to act against those who dishonoured the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab and rein in drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)