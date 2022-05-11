Will continue to question Kejriwal despite 1,000 cases against me: Bagga

-
ALSO READ
BJP protecting 'goon' Tajinder Bagga who incited riots in Punjab: Sisodia
Tajinder Bagga arrested again in Punjab after Mohali court issues order
SAD's Badal accuses AAP of settling political scores through Bagga's arrest
HC restrains police from taking coercive action against Tajinder Bagga
Punjab cops arrest Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga; get held up in Haryana
-
BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday said he will continue to ask AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal questions about his promise to act against those who dishonoured the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power in Delhi and Punjab, with Kejriwal the chief minister in the national capital and Bhagwant Singh Mann the chief minister in the state.
"I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether one or 1,000 cases are registered against me," said Bagga.
The BJP leader said that he was arrested recently by the Punjab Police as he asked Kejriwal about his promise to act against those who dishonoured the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab and rein in drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU