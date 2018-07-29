Will fight feudalism of Vasundhara govt: Rebel BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari

Bharatiya Janata Party rebel leader from Rajasthan, Ghanshyam Tiwari, says he will fight the feudalism of the Vasundhara Raje government in the state and the undeclared Emergency in country. Edited excerpts from an interview by Shikha Shalini You have been a senior member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a six-term MLA, a Minister twice and you have been associated with the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) for many years.

How did a person of your seniority and standing suddenly decide to leave the BJP and form your own party? This is not sudden. I have been opposing ...