Will have clarity on price of ZyCov-D next week, says Zydus Group MD

A day after getting emergency use authorisation from Indian drug regulator for its Covid vaccine, Zydus Group MD on Saturday said clarity on the price of ZyCov-D will emerge next week.

"Next week will have clarity on the price of the ZyCOV-D vaccine. The supply of vaccines will start in mid-September. We can scale up production of vaccines to 1 crore a month from October at the new production plant," said Dr. Sharvil Patel, MD, Zydus Group.

"The efficacy of our Covid-19 vaccine is over 66%, and its efficacy against the Delta variant is about 66%," added Patel.

ZyCov-D is a three-dose vaccine given on day zero, day 28 and then on day 56. This vaccine is approved for adults and adolescents above the age of 12, he said.

ZyCov-D is the world's first DNA-based vaccine against the coronavirus, and this three-dose vaccine when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which plays a vital role in protection from the disease as well as viral clearance, it said.

The government's Department of Biotechnology (DBT) also said that the "plug-and-play" technology on which the plasmid DNA platform is based can be easily adapted to deal with mutations in the virus, such as those already occurring.

" has received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D today i.e. 20/08/2021, the world's first and India's indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19 to be administered in humans including children and adults 12 years and above," it said.

"India is fighting COVID-19 with full vigour. The approval for world's first DNA based ‘ZyCov-D' vaccine of @ZydusUniverse is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India's scientists," Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Friday.

"A momentous feat indeed," he added.

Vaccines Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are being given to only those above 18 years of age and unlike ZyCoV-D, which is three-dose, these are administered in two doses.