Will look into young minds, bridge communication gap: Modi at Maan Ki Baat

Addressing the nation on 50th edition of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", the Prime Minister said that for communicating with the youth he try to look into the young minds and simply try to put himself in their place and adjust his views accordingly.

"It is my experience that it makes easier for the other person to put aside all arguments and pressure to convince us and attune to our wavelength and hence communication gap is eliminated," he said.



Asserting that youth don't support anything they don't believe in, the Prime Minister said, "They do not endorse anything they don't believe in and when they believe in something they pursue it wholeheartedly."

"In fact in our families, there is a limited range of interaction with teenagers, mostly the subject of discussion is studies or lifestyle issues such as what to do and what not to do. Open and frank discussions without any expectation have become rare in families and it is a matter of concern," said Prime Minister Modi.



