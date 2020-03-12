Will never be in the race for chief minister: Rajinikanth to reporters

Actor-turned politician Rajinikanth on Thursday said that he would never be in the race for chief minister.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday he made it clear that he would never be the chief minister. He said that his policy of political leadership was different from government leadership. Government leadership is like a CEO, who has to implement the policies prepared by the council of experts headed by political leadership, he said.

He said said that 60-65 per cent of his party’s candidates for assembly polls will be in the age group of 45-50 years. The remaining seats will be given to good people who are in other parties, including professionals, judges and bureaucrats. Recalling his speech on December 31, 2017, where he said he was not getting into politics for power, he said that he was not power crazy.

In 2017, Rajinikanth announced his decision to float a political party that would practice 'spiritual politics’ and contest in all the 234-assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the next assembly polls.

He announced his decision at a meeting of his fans here. According to schedule, the assembly polls in the state will be held in 2021.

The actor noted that his entry into politics was a 'compulsion of time’, much to the cheering of his fans. Rajinikanth added that he was not getting into politics for power. He said that at the age of 45 he was not interested in political power and now, at the age of 68, one could not say that he is power crazy.

He said that politics in the country had gone very wrong.