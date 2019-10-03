Will release J&K leaders in phased manner after proper analysis: Official

-
Political leaders under house arrest in Kashmir will be released in a phased manner after proper analysis of every individual, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Thursday.
Replying to a question on the future course of action regarding the detention of Kashmiri leaders after leaders in Jammu were released, the governor's advisor Farooq Khan said, "Have hope. They will be released one by one, after proper analysis of every individual and proper review." On Wednesday, leaders of non-BJP parties in Jammu claimed that the administration has lifted the nearly two-month-long restrictions 'imposed' on them.
Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma, however, said these leaders were never detained and were free to participate in political activities.
"We never restrained them... They were under self-imposed restriction," he had said.
Over 500 leaders and political activists have been under house arrest for more than 50 days, following revoking of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.
Khan also ruled out that militancy has increased in Jammu and Kashmir after scrapping of special status in the state.
