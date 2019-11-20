Will restore internet in Kashmir after local admin approves: Amit Shah

Home Minister on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that the government will restore Internet connection in as soon as the local administration feels it is fit to do so.

Responding to a series of questions on the situation in Jammu and during Question Hour, Shah also asserted that not a single person has died in police firing after August 5 when the special status accorded to Jammu and was scrapped.

He also said all newspapers and TV channels are functioning in Kashmir and there is no decline in circulation of newspapers.

"The situation there was always normal. There were many notions spread all over the world. There is total normalcy prevailing. After August 5, not a single person has died in police firing although many feared there would be bloodshed and more number of killings," the Home Minister said.