Will you replace your cars with electric vehicles? 88% says no: BS Poll

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech detailed a number of proposals to boost e-mobility in India.

Sitharaman said that Goods and Service Tax (GST) on electric vehicles will be reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. It also announced an additional income tax reduction of Rs 1.5 lakh to be provided for people buying electric cars on loan.

Anand Ayyadurai, chief executive and co-founder at scooter-sharing startup Vogo, said the strong focus on EV in the budget will speed up the push for clean mobility in India

Business Standard conducted a poll on Wednesday, asking users across Twitter, Facebook and its website if 'tax breaks on EVs give enough reasons for you to buy an electric vehicle when you replace your existing car?'

Here are the results of the 24-hour poll:

People who said Yes: Of the total votes received across all platforms, 12 per cent are of the view that tax breaks on EVs give enough reasons to buy an electric vehicle.



People who said No: Around 88 per cent of the users are of the view that tax breaks on EVs does not give enough enough reasons to buy an electric vehicle.

