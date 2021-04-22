Wipro to organise Covid-19 vaccination camp for workers on Bengaluru campus

-
Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro will begin vaccinating its employees in the city at its Electronic City campus starting Thursday. The company has partnered with Connect and Heal (CNH), a tech enabled Online-to-offline delivery platform specializing in primary care and urgent response services, to bring Covid-19 vaccination support services to its employees.
On the first day, 200 employees and their families will be vaccinated.
“The health and safety of our employees remains our foremost priority. We are facilitating complimentary pre and post vaccination support as well as vaccination reimbursement for our employees and their spouses. On Thursday, we are organizing our first Covid vaccination camp at our Electronics City campus for Bangalore-based employees,” said the company in a statement.
Wipro is also looking at the possibility of organising such camps at other centres. “We are making necessary efforts to roll out vaccination camps across other major offices in India. We are monitoring the situation and working with experts to ensure that our employees get the best support at every stage,” said the company.
The company has also launched the Nurturing Wellness Platform, which offers doctors, nutritionists, health coaches, virtual consultations, and 24x7 emergency care experts.
The government has allowed Covid-19 vaccination at both public and private offices that have at least 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries over the age of 45. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, through a letter, directed state authorities to initiate a discussion with public and private sector employers and managements to launch workplace vaccination centres from April 11.
The government said that vaccination at the workplace would not only be convenient for the staff, but it will also reduce the exposure to the virus by avoiding travel.
