With 12.6 million Covid-19 doses, India hits another record in 5 days

India achieved a new single-day milestone on Tuesday with 12.6 million doses administered in the country till 9.45 pm. The country had crossed the 10-million mark for the first time on August 27.

Data on the C0-WIN portal showed that by 9.45 pm India had given 1,25,77,983 doses on August 31. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: “One Crore, two times, in five days. Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccinations today. Highest one-day record of 1.09 crore doses achieved till 6 pm — and still counting!”

According to the health ministry, more than 643.6 million doses have been provided to states so far through the Centre's free-of-cost channel and by direct state procurement. Nearly 1.5 million doses are in the pipeline and another 54 million are lying unutilised with the states waiting to be administered.



