With 182 new Covid-19 cases, Jharkhand's infection tally rises to 110,639

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,10,639 as 182 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 988 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24-hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new infections at 67, followed by East Singhbhum (19) and Dhanbad (15), the official said.

now has 1,753 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,07,898 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 23,107 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

