JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

World Coronavirus Dispatch: Do open schools spread the virus more?
Business Standard

With 2,803 new Covid-19 cases, Bihar's total tally crosses 36,000 mark

According to the latest update by the State Health Department, the total number of cases in the state has climbed to 36,314

Topics
Coronavirus | Bihar | Health Ministry

ANI 

Coronavirus, Covid
Healthcare workers collect swab samples from people residing at a slum area for COVID-19 testing in Mumbai on Saturday.

With 2,803 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Bihar, the state's tally of confirmed cases has crossed the 36,000-mark on Saturday.

According to the latest update by the State Health Department, the total number of cases in the state has climbed to 36,314.

Out of 2,803 new cases, as many as 1,021 cases were reported on July 24 while the remaining 1,782 cases were detected on July 23, said the health department.

The maximum number of positive cases were reported from Patna.
First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 18:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU