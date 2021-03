With Covid-19 cases on the rise, demand to allow vaccine for all grows

With Covid cases on the rise and elections around the corner, the demand from states to open vaccination for all is growing by the day. This may be discussed at the meeting the state chief ministers (CMs) will have with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

State government sources in Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu said they feel the Centre must allow vaccination for all to contain the transmission of the novel coronavirus strain. With over half of the daily case additions from Maharashtra alone, several voices in Mumbai have already raised the demand for ...