JUST IN
Kerala to introduce online monitoring system of medicines in govt hospitals
26,000 anti-rabies vax tested by CDL available in hospitals: Kerala govt
Google Doodle: Who is Anna Mani and what is she famous for?
Data story: India logs 8,586 new Covid cases; 80,352 infections in 7 days
SDRF, NDRF rescue over 400 from floods, excess rain in Madhya Pradesh
Honour goes to those who live for the country, says Mansukh Mandaviya
Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Rajouri, 2 suspected terrorists killed
Want to change UK-India relationship, make it 'more two-way': Rishi Sunak
India warns UN may face oblivion without reforms to make it relevant
Centre signs headquarters agreement with CDRI, enables international status
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Kerala to introduce online monitoring system of medicines in govt hospitals
Business Standard

With EV policy in focus, Delhi to get 18,000 new charging stations by 2024

Delhi government's Department of Transport released the charging/swapping infrastructure action plan for Delhi 2022-25 on Monday, making the announcement

Topics
Delhi-NCR | Electric Vehicles | Charging

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

electric vehicles

Delhi is expected to get 18,000 vehicle charging points by 2024. Five battery swapping docks will be considered as one charging point, according to a report by Mint. The Delhi government has set the target based on electric vehicles (EV) sales projection for 2024.

According to the projection, 25 per cent of all vehicle registrations by 2024 will be EVs. The Department of Transport released the charging/swapping infrastructure action plan for Delhi 2022-25 on Monday, making the announcement.

The plan also said that currently, Delhi has 2,452 charging points across 1,919 locations. It aims to provide one charging point for every 15 EVs by 2024. The station will be accessible within 3 km from anywhere in the city, the Mint report stated.

"The need for public charging varies by segment and use case. Taking into account the EV penetration and public charging needs of different vehicle segments and use cases, a charger to EV ratio of 1:15 translates to around 18,000 charging points would be required to cater for the need for electric vehicles in the horizon year of 2024," the plan stated.

Under the plan, charge point operators, battery swapping operators, advanced chemistry battery manufacturers, delivery service providers, fleet owners and power distribution companies (discoms) are expected to be brought together by the Delhi government.

The government notified the Delhi EV Policy on August 7, 2020. Currently, the state transport department is the nodal department for implementing the policy.

"There has since been a steady uptake in the deployment of EV charging and swapping infrastructure in the NCT of Delhi. This steady uptake has been made possible by rigorous implementation of the mandates in the Delhi EV policy," the department was quoted as saying by Mint.

Among the major segments that are aimed to accelerate are passenger auto rickshaws. In 2021, the government approved 4,200 new permits for such autos. The drivers are also being offered education and financial assistance.
Read our full coverage on Delhi-NCR

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 10:24 IST

`