With IPL wait getting longer amid Covid-19, viewers switch to films & news

Core viewers of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has been postponed indefinitely, are shifting from sports channels to other genres. And the big gainers from this are movie and news channels.

The core or heavy viewers are the top 33 per cent of the audience for the IPL season of 2019 (the IPL was slated to be held in April-May this year). They are the ones who generally see a match every day. According to the data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) of India, with Nielsen, during week 13-16 (the 16th week started April 18), the core viewers made a 20 ...