JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Eminent historian Hari Shankar Vasudevan dies of Covid-19 in Kolkata
Business Standard

With IPL wait getting longer amid Covid-19, viewers switch to films & news

Advertisers have estimated the loss in commercials could be Rs 6,000-7,000 crore in April and May. The loss includes ad revenues from IPL

Topics
Coronavirus | Indian Premier League | Lockdown

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Core viewers of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has been postponed indefinitely, are shifting from sports channels to other genres. And the big gainers from this are movie and news channels.

The core or heavy viewers are the top 33 per cent of the audience for the IPL season of 2019 (the IPL was slated to be held in April-May this year). They are the ones who generally see a match every day. According to the data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) of India, with Nielsen, during week 13-16 (the 16th week started April 18), the core viewers made a 20 ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 00:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU