JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC T20 World Cup 2020 » News

Rahul enjoys keeping, says still finds difficult to keep against Bumrah
Business Standard

Covid-19: ICC still plans to go ahead with T20 WC, players not so confident

There has been no meeting (in the last week) between ICC and Cricket Australia over ICC T20 World Cup 2020 and there is no update and contingency planning continues, says an ICC official

Topics
ICC T20 World Cup 2020 | International Cricket Council | Coronavirus

BS Web Team & IANS  |  New Delhi 

ICC T20 World Cup
Paul Collingwood with ICC T20 World Cup. Photo: @T20WorldCup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has its fingers crossed for the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia later in the year. However, cricketers don’t seem that confident when it comes to the mega event going ahead as per schedule

While speaking to news agency IANS, an ICC official said that no meeting has taken place between the international body and Cricket Australia (CA) over the last week and contingency planning continues.

"There has been no meeting (in the last week) and there is no update. Contingency planning continues," the official said.

But over the last couple of months, the cricketers have made it quite evident that the World T20 might have to be postponed keeping an eye on the magnitude of the event. The cricketers also flagged social distancing issue and said how distancing norms need to be strictly followed in the near future amid the global coronavirus pandemic.


Here’s what cricketers said:

David Warner

Australia opener David Warner shared his thoughts with Rohit Sharma while interacting in an Instagram live chat last week and said: "The ICC World Cup will not go ahead here by the looks of it. It will be difficult to get everyone (16 teams) together."

Aaron Finch

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch too feels the tournament might have to be delayed. "I think we might have to get our heads around a T20 World Cup that might be postponed for a month, two months, three months, whatever it has to be," Finch told SEN Radio.

Chris Lynn

Australia batsman Chris Lynn feels that the situation could be a logistical nightmare if the tournament happens as per schedule. "My personal opinion is no," Lynn told Fox Sports.

"Obviously we're praying for it to go ahead but we've just got to play what's in front of us. Having teams come from all over the world is going to be a logistical nightmare.

"Hotels, travel, keeping the teams in the hotels for a number of weeks before the tournament is going to be tough work moving forward," he added.


Glenn Maxwell

Some other players have also spoken about the fans and how having a T20 World Cup in front of empty stands wouldn't be the best way forward.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell feels that crowds are an integral part of the showpiece event. "... it's going to be hard for us to have crowds. I think if IPL goes ahead they can probably survive without any crowds, but I can't see the T20 World Cup surviving without any people there," Maxwell told ABC Grandstand.

"It's going to be hard for us to justify having a World Cup when we can't get people into the grounds. So I can't see it happening in the near future. We've got to take care of everyone's health and wellbeing."

ALSO READ: England Cricket Board working closely with govt to safely resume playing

Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq also said that he would like to have fans around while playing a showpiece event. "I personally feel T20 World Cup, if it happens, should take place with crowds as its charm is something else for players and everyone involved," he pointed.

BCCI

A BCCI official told IANS that opening the games to fans and still being able to maintain social distancing norms could be a major concern for Cricket Australia.

"With the conditioning that everyone is going through at the moment, would the fans want to gather in a stadium at this stage? Or would the tickets of only one out of 10 seats be made available to keep a semblance of social distancing norms in place?" the official enquired.


Here is the list of major sports tournaments that get cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus pandemic:

Major sports events affected by Coronavirus pandemic
Sports event Status
Tokyo Olympics Postponed to 2021
Cricket
IPL 2020 Cancelled till further notice
India vs South Africa ODI series Cancelled
Australia vs New Zealand (2nd and 3rd ODI) Cancelled
Pakistan Super League Suspended
England vs Sri Lanka Test series Cancelled
Australia vs Bangladesh Test series Postponed
Pakistan tour of The Netherlands Postponed
Australia tour of England (limited-over cricket) Postponed
West Indies tour of England Postponed
The Hundred (Inaugural edition) Postponed till 2021
Archery
World Cup in Shanghai Cancelled
Badminton
China masters Postponed
German Open Cancelled
Asian Championships Suspended
India Open Suspended
Swiss Open Suspended
Malaysian Open Suspended
Singapore Open Suspended
Thomas and Uber Cup finals Postponed from May to Auguts 2020
Tennis
All AITA tournaments Cancelled
BNP Paribas Open Cancelled
Miami Open Cancelled
Monte Carlo Masters Cancelled
French Open Postponed to Sept 20-OCt 4
Wimbledon 2020 Cancelled
Athletics
World Indoor Championships Nanjing Postponed to March 2021
Field Hockey
India's tour of Japan (Jr Women's Asia Cup) Postponed
FIH Pro League Suspended till June
Basketball
NBA Suspended
Shooting
New Delhi World Cup postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9
Boxing
World Cup in Germany Cancelled
Formula one
Australian GP Cancelled
Bahrain GP Postponed
Vietnamese GP Postponed
Chinese GP Postponed
Monaco GP Cancelled
Azerbaijan GP Postponed
French GP Cancelled
Football
Champions League Suspended till further notice
Europa League Suspended till further notice
EPL and FA Cup Postponed till April 30
Euro 2020 Postponed to 2021
Copa America postponed to 2021
Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup Postponed

First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 15:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY