With strong stories in focus, Indian screenwriters are demanding their due

I am glad I don’t remember,” says screenwriter Jyoti Kapoor, about exactly when her copyright wrangle with Kunal Kohli began. “It took me a long time to forget.” A decade ago, Kapoor’s agents pitched her script RSVP to the director but she decided against working together because he seemed eager to buy the script but less eager to give her credit.

In 2014, even as the writer was pitching her film to other directors, Kohli began shooting a similar story — a romance between a man and woman who are both newly divorced — titled Phir Se. After 11 months ...