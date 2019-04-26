Army set to absorb women soldiers, but only as Military Police for now

What: The Indian Army might not yet be ready to induct women in combat roles, but this week it began the process of recruiting them as jawans, or soldiers, albeit only in the Corps of Military Police (CMP). Women aged between 19 and 25 can now register online to become a part of the military police.

The army plans to induct 800 women in all, starting with 52 personnel a year. Figures from 2018 show that the army lags behind both the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy when it comes to women’s participation. While women form only 3.7 per cent of the army, 13.09 per cent of the air ...