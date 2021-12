Women still bear disproportionate burden in many areas, shows NFHS-5 data

In Rajasthan’s Tonk district, a purohit (priest) has adopted a novel way to prevent child marriage for vulnerable girls. When parents come to him for an auspicious date, he first checks the birth date documents of the would-be bride.

If he finds the girl is being married off before turning 18, he tells them that no auspicious dates are available for a long time and then gently tries to persuade them against marrying off their daughters before they turn 18. Narrating this simple yet effective technique, Zaheer Alam, Zonal Coordinator with Action Aid in Rajasthan, says the purohit ...