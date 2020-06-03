Have worked for black community more than anyone since Lincoln, says Trump

US President on Tuesday said his administration has done more for the African American community than any President since former President Abraham Lincoln. Trump also said that he helped in criminal justice reforms in the country.

"My Administration has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln. Passed opportunity zones with Senator Tim Scott, guaranteed to fund for HBCU's, School Choice, passed Criminal Justice Reform, lowest black unemployment, poverty, and crime rates in history," Trump tweeted.

This remark comes at the backdrop of the death of an African American man George Floyd, which has sparked outrage across America.

The US President also slammed the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden saying, "Sleepy Joe has been in politics for 40 years, and did nothing. Now he pretends to have the answers. He doesn't even know the questions."





On Monday, Trump said that all Americans are rightly 'sickened by the brutal death' of George Floyd and his administration is fully committed to providing justice to George and his family.

"All Americans were rightly sickened and revolted by the brutal death of George Floyd. My administration is fully committed, the justice will be fully served for George and his family and He will not have died in vain," Trump said during a press briefing.

"My first and highest duty as president is to defend and protect the great country and the American people. I have sworn an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do," he added.