World Civil Defence day 2023 celebrated today: Theme, History, Importance

On March 1, World Civil Defence Day is observed to raise awareness about the significance of civil defence measures in preventing accidents, natural disasters, and other emergencies from affecting people and their property. Several organisations involved in civil defence are honoured on this day. The day also honours the organisations' efforts to safeguard communities and save lives.
In the case of any emergency, whether man-made or natural, people are encouraged to acquire safety knowledge and protective abilities.
World Civil Defence Day 2023: Definition
Civil defence or civil protection is an effort to protect a state's citizens – typically non-combatants from both man-made and natural disasters. Mitigation, response, emergency evacuation, and recovery are the guiding principles of emergency operations.
World Civil Defence Day 2023: History
World Civil Defence Day began in the middle of the 20th century, during a time when technology, social structures, and political environments were all undergoing a rapid change. Questions about the safety and security of people all over the world were raised at the time of the Cold War when nuclear weapons were developed.
In order to promote and coordinate civil defence efforts globally, the United Nations created the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO) in 1950.
The ICDO is a specialised agency of the UN, and Geneva, Switzerland serves as its base of operations.
In 1990, the ICDO established March 1 as World Civil Defence Day to commemorate the organisation's founding, and raise awareness of emergency management and civil defence. The day was established to recognise the disaster-fighting efforts of national services. In addition, it raises awareness of the importance of self-defence and preventative measures in the case of a disaster or accident.
World Civil Defence Day 2023: Theme
The World Civil Defence Day 2023 theme highlights different aspects of emergency preparedness and civil defence each year. The theme of World Civil Defence Day 2023 is "unifying the world's leading industry specialists for the safety and security of future generations".
World Civil Defence Day 2023: Importance
The significance of Civil Defence Day 2023 involves the measures taken to safeguard individuals and communities from emergencies; these are emphasised. It gives people, governments, and organisations of civil society a chance to look over and evaluate their preparedness plans and figure out where they can improve. Civil defence personnel, who tirelessly work to ensure their communities' safety and well-being, are also honoured on this day.
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 13:34 IST
