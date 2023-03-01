World Civil Defence day 2023 celebrated today: Theme, History, Importance

On March 1, World Civil Defence Day is observed to raise awareness about the significance of civil defence measures in preventing accidents, natural disasters, and other emergencies from affecting people and their property. Several organisations involved in civil defence are honoured on this day. The day also honours the organisations' efforts to safeguard communities and save lives.

In the case of any emergency, whether man-made or natural, people are encouraged to acquire safety knowledge and protective abilities.

World Civil Defence Day 2023: Definition

Civil defence or civil protection is an effort to protect a state's citizens – typically non-combatants from both man-made and natural disasters. Mitigation, response, emergency evacuation, and recovery are the guiding principles of emergency operations.

World Civil Defence Day 2023: History

World Civil Defence Day began in the middle of the 20th century, during a time when technology, social structures, and political environments were all undergoing a rapid change. Questions about the safety and security of people all over the world were raised at the time of the Cold War when nuclear weapons were developed.

In order to promote and coordinate civil defence efforts globally, the United Nations created the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO) in 1950.

The ICDO is a specialised agency of the UN, and Geneva, Switzerland serves as its base of operations.