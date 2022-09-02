World Coconut Day 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp status and top 10 facts

Today, September 2 is observed as World Coconut Day. This day highlights the significance of coconuts in our daily lives and how beneficial are they for health. are some of the most popular and versatile fruits in the world. Also read | Tomar urges farmers, entrepreneurs to tap potential of coconut sector

In India, they are used before every auspicious occasion and their water is regarded as the best source of hydrating the body and providing essential nutrients. Since water is low in calories, it is preferred by people aiming to lose weight.

World Day 2022: Theme and History

This year's theme for "World Day" is "Growing coconut for a better future and life".

The coconut tree is a symbol of "life" in many philosophies. It is referred to as the "tree of life" because of its versatile usage in food, cosmetics, medicines and others things. The event started on September 2, 2009, by the Asia Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) to raise awareness and the significance of and their impact on society.

World Coconut Day 2022: Wishes

On the occasion of Narali Purnima, I hope that Sea God takes away all your problems and tensions and endows you with eternal happiness.

Let us honour World Coconut Day by welcoming the season of fishing and by saying farewell to the monsoon season…Happy world coconut day.

May World Coconut Day bring peace, contentment, prosperity and triumph in your life… Warm wishes on this beautiful occasion.

May you and your loved ones are always gifted by Sea God…. Warm wishes on World Coconut Day 2022 to you and your favourite people.

Let us enjoy and rejoice on World Coconut Day with our loved ones…. Let us celebrate this wonderful event with the ones who matter.

World Coconut Day 2022: Whatsapp status

Coastal life is imperfect without and World Coconut Day is imperfect without you…. Happy World Coconut Day.

Warm wishes on World Coconut Day to you and your loved ones.

Let us welcome the fishing season by feasting and enjoying. Happy World Coconut Day.

Love is like coconut which is better until it’s fresh and gets bitter when the juice gets over. May the juice of your life never get bitter. Happy World Coconut day.

Be like a coconut. Stay tough on the outside yet pure on the inside. Happy World Coconut Day!

I wish you a cheerful, joyful and fun-filled World Coconut Day.

World Coconut Day 2022: Top 10 facts about coconuts

Here are some fun facts about coconuts and coconut trees, you must know.