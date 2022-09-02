World Coconut Day 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp status and top 10 facts

-
Today, September 2 is observed as World Coconut Day. This day highlights the significance of coconuts in our daily lives and how beneficial are they for health. Coconuts are some of the most popular and versatile fruits in the world. Also read | Tomar urges farmers, entrepreneurs to tap potential of coconut sector
In India, they are used before every auspicious occasion and their water is regarded as the best source of hydrating the body and providing essential nutrients. Since coconut water is low in calories, it is preferred by people aiming to lose weight.
World Coconut Day 2022: Theme and History
This year's theme for "World Coconut Day" is "Growing coconut for a better future and life".
The coconut tree is a symbol of "life" in many philosophies. It is referred to as the "tree of life" because of its versatile usage in food, cosmetics, medicines and others things. The event started on September 2, 2009, by the Asia Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) to raise awareness and the significance of coconuts and their impact on society.
World Coconut Day 2022: Wishes
- On the occasion of Narali Purnima, I hope that Sea God takes away all your problems and tensions and endows you with eternal happiness.
- Let us honour World Coconut Day by welcoming the season of fishing and by saying farewell to the monsoon season…Happy world coconut day.
- May World Coconut Day bring peace, contentment, prosperity and triumph in your life… Warm wishes on this beautiful occasion.
- May you and your loved ones are always gifted by Sea God…. Warm wishes on World Coconut Day 2022 to you and your favourite people.
- Let us enjoy and rejoice on World Coconut Day with our loved ones…. Let us celebrate this wonderful event with the ones who matter.
World Coconut Day 2022: Whatsapp status
- Coastal life is imperfect without coconuts and World Coconut Day is imperfect without you…. Happy World Coconut Day.
- Warm wishes on World Coconut Day to you and your loved ones.
- Let us welcome the fishing season by feasting and enjoying.
Happy World Coconut Day.
- Love is like coconut which is better until it’s fresh and gets bitter when the juice gets over. May the juice of your life never get bitter. Happy World Coconut day.
- Be like a coconut. Stay tough on the outside yet pure on the inside. Happy World Coconut Day!
- I wish you a cheerful, joyful and fun-filled World Coconut Day.
World Coconut Day 2022: Top 10 facts about coconuts
Here are some fun facts about coconuts and coconut trees, you must know.
- Asia is one of the biggest producers of coconuts with Indonesia, India and the Philippines being the hub of production.
- Indonesia (1st), India(2nd), Philippines (3rd), Brazil(4th) and Sri Lanka(5th) are the top exporters of coconuts.
- Most coconuts are produced on mini-farms and ranches.
- Coconuts are found in 80 different countries and are available in 150 different species.
- Apart from being food, coconuts are used in the production of home decor items, wooden items and as fuel.
- Coconut belongs to the Drupe family. Some other drupes are almonds, olives, cherries and plums.
- Dwarfism is common in a coconut trees. Dwarf trees are between 20 feet to 60 feet in height.
- Coconut trees develop female and male flowers and can be distinguished by size. Female flowers are bigger in size.
- Coconut trees take a year for the fruit to become completely ripe.
- An average coconut tree produces 30 fruits each year, but a tree can produce up to 75 coconuts yearly under optimal weather conditions.
