World Coronavirus Dispatch: Access to mRNA shots is the new pandemic divide

-
ALSO READ
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
Coronavirus LIVE: 580 adverse events reported across India post-vaccination
-
mRNA vaccine access carves up world into haves and have-nots
Adding to the list of inequities that the pandemic has only worsened, nations are freshly divided on the lines of access to mRNA vaccines. Developed and rich nations have stocked up billions of vaccine doses developed employing the revolutionary messenger RNA technology, that are proving more and more effective in preventing infections and serious disease caused by virulent and deadly variants. However, the US and and handful of European nations have access to these doses, while the rest the world is in a desperate race to catch up. From South Korea to Indonesia and South Africa, governments are seeking to set up mRNA production and develop other collaborations in the space, but they’re also realising it could take them years to master the new science, leaving their countries reliant on less potent vaccines that potentially expose them to repeated waves of Covid and delay their economies from re-opening. Read here
Let's look at the global statistics
Global infections: 188,929,998
Global deaths: 4,066,629
Vaccine doses administered: 3,537,747,876
Nations with most cases: US (33,975,711), India (31,026,829), Brazil (19,262,518), France (5,895,453), Russia (5,810,335).
Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center
UK warns curbs may return if cases get out of control
With daily infections jumping as high as 48,000 and hospitalisations by 43% in a week, mainly due to the highly contagious Delta variant, the UK is completely bewildered on how to respond to the virus even as it presses ahead with its plan to end all legal curbs in three days. A government minister said that some restrictions may return if infections get out of control “Of course if we get into a situation where it’s unacceptable and we do need to put back further restrictions, then that is something the government will look at,” Lucy Frazer told Sky News. Read here
Africa records a million new cases in a month, its fastest increase so far
The coronavirus is sweeping across Africa at a pace not seen before in the pandemic, the World Health Organization said, highlighting the severity of a third wave driven by the spread of the Delta variant. One million Covid infections were reported on the continent in the past month alone, pushing the overall caseload to six million, according to the WHO, which urged wealthier nations to distribute more vaccine doses. The effect of the Delta variant in Africa has seen hospitalisations rise, unlike in the western nations where vaccinations are relatively widespread. Meanwhile, deaths have surged 43 percent in the past week on the continent. Read here
Long Covid has more than 200 symptoms, study finds
Post-Covid symptoms in people, popularly known as long Covid, are as many as 200 from from brain fog and hallucinations to tremors and loss of smell, a new study has found. The study, published in the Lancet’s journal EClinicalMedicine, surveyed 3,762 people with confirmed or suspected long Covid from 56 countries. It identified 203 symptoms, of which 66 were tracked for seven months. The most common symptoms were fatigue, post-exertional malaise (where people’s health worsens after physical or mental exertion) and brain fog. Other effects included visual hallucinations, tremors, itchy skin, changes to the menstrual cycle, sexual dysfunction and others. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU