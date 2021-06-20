World Coronavirus Dispatch: Amazon fires could further worsen Brazil cases

Singapore gives half of population at least 1 Covid vaccine shot

Singapore has given at least one vaccine dose against for half of its population, the city-state's government said as it battles the resurgence of the virus. This comes even as Singapore slowed it reopening plans even as other countries are racing ahead with vaccinations and unlocks. Singapore will be able to keep most businesses open, but a resumption in travel, and keeping food and beverage outlets and gyms operating would require the vaccination rate to go higher, it's health minister said. Read here

Let's look at the global statistics Global infections: 178,201,176 Global deaths: 3,860,125 Vaccine doses administered: 2,571,541,139 Nations with most cases: US (33,538,037), India (29,881,772), Brazil (17,883,750), France (5,817,272), Turkey (5,365,208). Source: John Hopkins Research Center



Taiwan receives 2.5 million vaccine doses under Biden pledge

After criticising China for blocking vaccines to Taiwan, the United States has sent 2.5 million doses to the country as part of the President Joe Biden's pledge to donate 25 million shots worldwide. An administration official said the donations comes with no political strings attached. Taiwan has been a US partner since the onset of the pandemic more than a year ago, providing protective personal equipment and other supplies. Read here

Brazil’s upcoming fire season and drought are likely to complicate Covid cases

Scientists are projecting another bad fire season in the Amazon, one that could further complicate Brazil’s struggle with one of the world’s worst outbreaks. Widespread Covid devastated the Indigenous people living along the Amazon River in 2020, as fires — usually set by farmers or ranchers seeking more land — devastated the Amazon region. Brazil is also now suffering its worst drought in at least 91 years, adding to the likelihood that any fires will spread uncontrolled. Health experts warn that the smoke and ash that typically blanket the Amazon from June to September could further sicken those fighting Covid or recovering from it. Read here

‘Devastated’ Phuket in race to vaccinate 70% of islanders in time for holiday season

In normal times, Phuket’s resorts host extravagant weddings and luxury business summits. Since April, they have been at the forefront of the island’s Covid vaccination campaign. The island in Thai region is racing to vaccinate as many people as possible in the hope that, if 70 per cent of the population receives a dose before 1 July, Phuket will become the first Thai destination to reopen to foreign tourists. If the island can build its immunity, it could soon come back to life again, said an infectious disease nurse. Read here