World Coronavirus Dispatch: Britons nervous as UK heralds 'Freedom Day'

UK set for big reopening as cases soar most in the world

The United Kingdom is set for a mega reopening as legal restrictions expire on Monday after almost over a year of lockdowns, fatigue and restlessness of the pandemic. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his colleague Rishi Sunak are facing an intense backlash over their attempt to evade the isolation after close contact with an official who had tested positive earlier. The reopening was hailed as a moment in the pandemic where there is going back back from here and was supposed to herald freedom for the country. Despite hospitalisations being low, a positive sign, the Delta variant is sweeping England with massive 40,000-plus cases reported over the past few days. Doubts also remain over how keen the public will be to make use of all the freedoms. A poll showed 60 per cent of Britons are feeling increasingly nervous about the curbs lifting. Read here





Let's look at the global statistics

Global infections: 190,441,654

Global deaths: 4,089,175

Vaccine doses administered: 3,636,444,004

Nations with most cases: US (34,080,007), India (31,144,229), Brazil (19,376,574), France (5,929,929), Russia (5,884,593).

Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center



surpasses US in vaccinations after initial lag

From just a 3 per cent vaccination rate in May, a slow start caused by delayed procurement and distribution hurdles, has fully vaccinated nearly 49 per cent of its population against the deadly coronavirus, overtaking the US, where vaccine rate stands at 48.5 per cent. This sets the stage for Prime Minister Trudeau's plan to relax restrictions by September if the current inoculation trend holds. Although vaccinations are ramping up faster now in than in the US, Canada’s slower start has placed it behind the US in reopening its economy. Canada’s lockdowns were also generally stricter and longer-lasting. Read here





Indonesia’s daily infections higher than India and Brazil

has reported more daily Covid-19 infections than India and Brazil as the Delta strain sweeps across South-East Asia, placing intense pressure on health systems. One of the worst-hit in the second wave, the country reported 51,952 cases and 1,092 deaths. More than 72,400 people have died, according to official records. Most countries in the region are experiencing their worst outbreaks since the pandemic began, fuelled by the emergence of more aggressive variants and a lack of vaccines. Read here





spends just fraction of US and Europe on post-Covid economy

Joe Biden has outlined a massive plan, worth almost $2 trillion dollars to get the economy going post pandemic by building infra and tackle climate change in the next decade. European Union spending $2.1 trillion, a sum that includes a package. By contrast, is creating a mere $18 billion fund to promote decarbonisation over 10 years, an approach that may threaten its global competitiveness. One reason for this cautious approach might be Japan's constrained national budgets that are crafted largely on a year-by-year basis at the expense of funding long-term goals. Japan's deficits, financed by government bonds, are another limiting factor. Read here