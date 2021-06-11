World Coronavirus Dispatch: Colour coding to tide over awkward socialising

-
ALSO READ
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
Coronavirus LIVE: 580 adverse events reported across India post-vaccination
-
UK economic growth accelerated in April as lockdown eased
The UK economy gathered momentum and grew at the fastest pace in nine months in April on a boost from the reopening of hospitality and entertainment sector. Shops and restaurants serving outdoors were back in business after months of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Gross domestic product rose 2.3 per cent from March, despite unexpected declines in manufacturing and construction, according to data released by the country's statistics office. In a sign that Britain is emerging from the long shadow of pandemic, surveys indicate businesses are preparing to step up investment and households are splurging savings built up during more than a year of restrictions. Read here
Let's look at the global statistics
Global infections: 174,873,997
Global deaths: 3,773,547
Vaccine doses administered: 2,231,698,808
Nations with most cases: US (33,426,420), India (29,274,823), Brazil (17,210,969), France (5,791,608), Turkey (5,313,098).
Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center
G7 mulls support for redirecting $100 billion in IMF reserves
The world's richest nations are considering a reallocation of potential $100 billion fresh IMF reserves from advanced economies to more vulnerable nations to help their recovery from coronavirus pandemic. The IMF is already preparing to give its member countries the biggest resource injection in its history--$650 billion--to boost global liquidity and help emerging and low-income nations deal with mounting debt and Covid-19. The global effort would address health needs including vaccinations as well as help enable greener, more robust economic recoveries. Read here
Moderna seeks US nod for its vaccine use in adolescents
Moderna has requested an emergency authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of its coronavirus vaccine in 12-to 17-year-olds. If approved, as is likely to be the case, the vaccine would offer a second option to the country in protecting adolescents from the coronavirus, and quicken a return to normalcy for middle- and high-school students. Moderna’s application to the FDA for young teens is based on study results reported last month. That clinical trial enrolled 3,732 children aged 12-17 years. It found no cases of symptomatic Covid-19 among fully vaccinated teens, which translates to an efficacy of 100 percent, and a single dose of the Moderna vaccine had an efficacy of about 93 per cent. Read here
Green for hugs, red for no touching: US events introduce pandemic colour coding
As life crawls back toward normalcy in America after what felt like an eternal hiatus, the usual norms of socialising and individual needs for personal space are completely changed. Some are more than comfortable with group crowds, but others favour a distant chat or a wave from afar. To better manage these awkward scenario's, event hosts are offering green, yellow or red wristbands to let people know if they can come in for that hug—or not. These are designed to signal preferences without the awkward conversations. The new stickers and wristbands are typically optional, though organisers say they are quite popular. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU