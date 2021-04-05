World Coronavirus Dispatch: Easter mood in Italy just the same as last year

Pope urges nations to share vaccines in Easter message

Dwelling on the economic and social hardships people are experiencing during the pandemic, exhorted nations to share the vaccines so that everyone has access to jabs. In his Easter message, Pope said that vaccines are an essential tool to fight the pandemic and delivery delays have to be overcomed to “facilitate their distribution, especially in the poorest countries.” He also called on governments to look after the many people who have lost jobs and experienced economic hardship because of the pandemic, and all those who lack “adequate social protection.” Read here

Let's look at the global statistics Global infections: 131,334,009 Global deaths: 2,853,360 Nations with most cases: US (30,706,121), Brazil (12,984,956), India (12,589,067), France (4,883,174), Russia (4,529,576). Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center

Another locked down Easter for a tired Italy

After a devastating Easter last year, Italy hoped this year was supposed to be different when Europe had beaten the virus, allowing normalcy for the holiest week for Catholics. However, the pandemic isn't tired and is still finding ways to disrupt lives and livelihoods. In Italy, the Easter mood this year feels nowhere near celebratory. Whether through lockdowns, sickness or canceled church ceremonies. With a dismal vaccine programme, half the continent is in some form of lockdown, while the United States is making fast progress in fight to end the pandemic. Read here

China sees biggest jump in cases in 2 months

China reported its biggest daily jump in new Covid-19 cases in more than two months, as Rulili --- a city on the border with Myanmar in southwestern Yunnan province accounted for all new local cases. It reported all of the 15 new local cases on April 4. Ruili is a key transit point for Yunnan province, which has struggled to monitor its rugged 4,000 km border with Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam for illegal immigration amid a wave of unauthorised crossings last year by people seeking a haven from the pandemic. Local authorities have also begun a vaccination drive in Ruili in a bid to contain Covid-19 and build up herd immunity in the city. Read here

Everyone in England to be offered Covid tests twice a week

After a backlash over the trials of vaccine passports, Boris Johnson retreated a bit and said that he will unveil a plan for testing for everyone in the UK at least twice a week. This plan comes as the country slowly eases out of and racing ahead of its European peers in terms of vaccinations. The prime minister is expected to announce the rollout of the lateral flow tests Monday afternoon, during which he will also outline a programme of trial events for mass gatherings, as well as proposals for potentially restarting foreign travel. Read here