World Coronavirus Dispatch: Olympics bubble holds so far with 0.02% TPR

Olympics bubble holds up even as Tokyo sets records

The Tokyo summer Olympic Games have reported over 250 cases among athletes and related personnel, even as Tokyo is setting new infection records day after day. Experts say the bubble system created to separate the sporting event from the Japanese capital appears to be working--so far. Outside the Olympic venues, the city of Tokyo reported a record 4,058 new cases on Saturday. Yet, among athletes and stakeholders of the Olympics, the test positivity rate (TPR) has been only 0.02 per cent, with over 400,000 tests conducted so far, organisers said on Sunday. Of the over 40,000 tests performed at the airport for games participants, only 35 have tested positive. Read here

Let's look at the global statistics Global infections: 198,335,925 Global deaths: 4,224,492 Vaccine doses administered: 4,115,286,234 Nations with most cases: US (35,003,523), India (31,695,958), Brazil (19,938,358), France (6,209,934), Russia (6,207,513). Source: John Hopkins Research Center

France expects 50 million foreign tourists this summer

Tourism in France is rebounding over last year, when the pandemic shut borders, though US and Asian visitors remain limited, said the country's Tourism Minister. France expects 50 million foreign tourists this summer, up from 35 million in the comparable period last year, but down from 90 million in 2019. A so-called health pass--proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test--is required to enter museums and theme parks, and that will be extended to bars, restaurants and long-distance trains starting August 9. Read here

Israel: Protests against renewed restrictions as cases hit highest in months

Several hundred Israelis have demonstrated in Tel Aviv against new restrictions and vaccination as positive cases and hospitalisations rise to levels not seen in months. The health ministry reported on Saturday that 2,435 new Covid cases had been recorded the day before – the highest number since March – driven by the more contagious Delta variant. There were 326 hospitalisations, the highest since April, although well below the January peak when more than 2,000 people were being hospitalised daily. Read here

Leaders tackle global question of how to persuade people to get Covid jab

Amid a global resurgence of Covid-19 driven by the Delta variant, governments, corporations, leisure operators and universities around the world have begun insisting on vaccination. The moves across the world run the full spectrum from adding more testing hurdles for workers who refuse, or blocking full social participation. Experts say the global efforts to push vaccination have been driven by the convergence of a number of factors, not least surges of infections but also the experiences of a number of countries, including the US, whose vaccination campaigns have faltered in the face of resistance to the vaccines. Read here