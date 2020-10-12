World Coronavirus Dispatch: Pathogen can last 28 days on glass and currency

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: UK economic recovery runs into trouble
World Coronavirus Dispatch: WTO sees merchandise trade falling 9.2% in 2020
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Economic revival seen in Sub-Saharan Africa
World Coronavirus Dispatch: China seeks to have its vaccine assessed by WHO
World Coronavirus Dispatch: EU states to pilot Covid-tracing apps
-
IMF loans exacerbate poverty? The vast majority of International Monetary Fund loans extended during the Covid-19 pandemic have suggested or demanded spending cuts that would worsen poverty and inequality, charity group Oxfam says.
Seventy-six of the fund’s 91 loans since March have sought belt tightening, according to Oxfam. The result could be deep cuts to public healthcare and pensions; wage freezes and cuts for workers such as doctors and teachers; and reduced unemployment benefits like sick pay. Read more here
Let’s look at the global statistics:
Total Confirmed Cases: 37,213,592
Change Over Yesterday: 329,824
Total Deaths: 1,072,959
Total Recovered: 25,883,454
Nations hit with most cases: US (7,718,947), India (7,053,806), Brazil (5,082,637), Russia (1,278,245) and Colombia (902,747)
Source: Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center
Coronavirus can last 28 days on glass, currency, Australian study finds: The virus that causes ovid-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, found a study by Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO. It found that at 20 degrees Celsius SARS-COV-2 virus remained infectious for 28 days on smooth surfaces such as plastic banknotes and glass found on mobile phone screens. Read more here
China to test 9 million after fresh outbreak: Chinese health authorities will test all 9 million people in the eastern city of Qingdao for the coronavirus this week after nine cases linked to a hospital were found. This breaks a two-month streak with no virus transmissions within China reported, though China has a practice of not reporting asymptomatic cases. Read more here
Bank of England letter taps banks on negative rate readiness: On Monday, the Bank of England sent a letter to ask banks to complete a form about their readiness to deal with a zero or negative bank rate and and "the steps that you would need to take to prepare for the implementation of these”. Banks must reply to the request of information by November 12, the Thursday after the next monetary policy announcement. Read more here
UK risks losing its most robot-proof jobs to Covid crisis: Jobs in supermarkets, residential care and couriering have all been lifted by the crisis. Yet they face a high risk of replacement by new technology in future, according to a report by the Royal Society for Arts published Monday. That disruption is also being accelerated by the pandemic, it said. Read more here
European Central Bank keeps possibility of further stimulus open: The European Central Bank isn’t happy with the inflation outlook and will decide “meeting by meeting” whether more monetary stimulus will be needed, chief economist Philip Lane said. Lane pointed to data arriving over the coming weeks that will help policy makers make their decision, dodging a question on whether updated forecasts in December might be a trigger. Read more here
ALSO READ: India Coronavirus Dispatch: Mumbai sees a scramble for plasma donors
Sweden faces historic pay battle for its Covid fighters: With wage talks for 3 million employees under way, union bosses for public sector workers such as nurses are banking on a lot more popular support to help force through their demands. The upshot could be a hefty increase in pay levels that ends up jump starting inflation and filtering through the entire economy. Read more here
Specials
As globe gallops into vaccine trials, insurers remain unfazed
While more than 40 experimental Covid-19 vaccines are being tested on humans, the insurance companies with decades of experience in assessing the risks of clinical trials don’t see anything to be unduly concerned about. Executives at insurer Allianz and brokers Gallagher and Marsh, among the leading players in clinical trials insurance, told Reuters that premiums had only marginally increased so far in the current pandemic. They argued there was little structural difference to trials carried out in the past, despite drugmakers around the world competing to shatter the fastest time in history for developing a vaccine, which stands at around four years. Read more here
The election—not just Covid—is tanking the travel industry
There’s a significant dip in travel bookings every four years, pandemics or not. Regardless of circumstances like Covid, the economy, or the personalities running for president, the travel industry always sees a downturn during an election year, say travel company executives. The effect doesn’t end the day the votes are counted. Lags in spending continue through the lame duck period and the early days of a new administration, regardless of whether a democrat or republican takes control of the White House. Read more here
Divorce lawyers cash in on pandemic tension
Lockdown measures and curbs on mobility have led to a sharp rise in divorce enquiries. Since the start of the pandemic many wealthy people have split from their partners, including celebrities such as US singer Kelly Clarkson, fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen and Irish boyband star Shane Lynch. While no comprehensive data exists, the signs are clear: in the US, Legal Templates, an online legal document provider, noted a 34 per cent year-on-year rise in requests from its wealthiest clients after lockdown; in the UK, Stowe, a specialist family law firm, reported a 41 per cent increase in divorce enquiries; and lawyers in Italy have spoken of a 30 per cent rise in divorce cases. Read more here
For managers:
How to make the hybrid workforce model work
Overnight, lockdowns demonstrated that large swaths of workers could do their jobs at home. The experience has made companies rethink working patterns — yet few are prepared, for now, to recreate Automattic’s remote model. Rather, in an attempt to reduce their office space and accommodate employees’ desire for flexibility, they are mixing remote and office work — or hybrid working. Here’s a guide to the challenges and their work-arounds
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU