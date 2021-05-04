World Coronavirus Dispatch: Russia's Sputnik V sparks division in Europe

Currently, people have to provide evidence via app, or on a paper printout. At the end of May, the digital pass will be released in its final form. It will also be enough for people to be able to show that they have tested positive for coronavirus and recovered within the previous 180 days. Read here

Russia's Sputnik V set off discord in Europe Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, which was claimed to be a medical breakthrough by its President Putin, has set off deep divisions among politicians in Europe. Russia hoped to gain as it reached out to the bloc to offer vaccines and many European countries initially showed interest to buy Sputnik vaccine and some even placed orders, thanks to a sluggish rollout in the region. However, politicans across the bloc are divided in finding the real intentions behind Russia's outreach. In France, President Emmanuel Macron talked to Putin recently about possible deliveries of Sputnik, which Macron’s own foreign minister derided as a “propaganda tool.” The Austrian chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, furious that European regulators have been slow in approving Sputnik, has clashed with Germany’s leader, Angela Merkel, over the bloc’s vaccination programme, which so far involves only Western vaccines. Read here

