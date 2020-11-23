World Coronavirus Dispatch: The stay-at-home economy is here to stay

Expert says first US vaccinations in mid-December

The Trump administration’s vaccine program adviser said that pending regulatory approval, the first Americans could be vaccinated outside of clinical trial as early as mid-December. Also the head of Operation Warp Speed, he predicted that life in America could be back to normal around May of 2021 as immunisation is set to begin. The note of optimism came even as millions of Americans were expected to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday this week and many appeared to be ignoring warnings from health officials about furthering the spread of the infectious disease. The United States crossed 12 million Covid-19 cases. Read more....

Let's look at the global statistics Global infections: 58,666,247 Change over yesterday: 522,048 Global deaths: 1,388,272 Nations with most cases: US(12,247,486), India(9,139,865), Brazil(6,071,401), France (2,191,180), Russia(2,071,858) Source: John Hopkins University Research Center.

UK starts trials for Covid cocktail drug treatment

Britain is set to start trials for an antibody cocktail which is expected to give immediate protection against Covid-19 to the vulnerable in the event of a large outbreak. The jab into the muscle of the arm takes effect straight away and could last for six months to a year. The drug would act almost like a passive vaccination. The antibody drug is made by AstraZeneca, the same pharmaceutical company that has partnered with Oxford University to develop a vaccine. Read on...

European nations plan cautious easing of lockdowns

The hasty lifting of lockdowns during the first wave led to a second wave and had taught EU countries to be wary of a third wave. So, policymakers are staying away from blanket relaxations, but are willing to ease some of them for Christmas. The lockdowns implemented at the end of October throughout Europe are starting to yield results, with a slowdown in new infections recorded in most countries. The UK, France and Ireland are among the countries where lockdowns are due to expire in early December. Read more...

South Korea restricts restaurant hours, gatherings

South Korea is imposing stricter social distancing measures, including limiting restaurant hours and social gatherings, as a surge in cases threatens to undermine earlier efforts to contain the pandemic. South Korea had been held up as a model for managing the virus spread without having to lock down or impose draconian measures after quelling two previous severe outbreaks in February and August. An health official said the country is currently enduring a third wave of infections. Read on..

Australia finds nasal spray that could fight Covid

A nasal spray with the potential to fight Covid-19 and other respiratory viral infections will be tested in the hope of manufacturing it in Australia. The nasal treatment, developed by the Australian biotech company, targets the primary site of most respiratory infections, including Covid, and activates immune defence mechanisms in the respiratory tract. The technology could help fight and other infections such as influenza and the common cold. Read more...

Specials

How Moderna and Pfizer sprinted ahead in the vaccine race

Moderna and Pfizer success showed that in an era of polarised politics, science was able to break down barriers between government, countries and industry to near the finish line in a remarkable vaccine race. At play were not just commercial rivalries and scientific challenges but an ambitious plan to put the federal government in the middle of the effort and, most vexingly, the often toxic political atmosphere created by Trump. While Pfizer decided to keep arms length from the government, Moderna embraced the assistance of government and yet both companies, in their own very different ways, have pulled off an incredible feat. Read on...

Work life of office security in a pandemic

It's time of stress for everyone, especially for security staff. Some visitors become aggressive, they have to manage them with empathy. On top of it, there is the risk of infection, especially from people who do not comply with safety regulations, such as masks. During the first months of the pandemic, official statistics show that male security officers had a mortality rate from Covid-19 of 74 per 100,000 — more than three times that of the average male, and seven times the average British female. The pandemic has helped bring their importance to the fore. A security officer will most likely greet you when you arrive and leave. Give them, at very least, a smile. Read more...

The stay-at-home economy is not not going away

Technology has helped make life tolerable in the pandemic. And whenever it becomes normal again to leave the house for work, school and shopping, we won’t be going back to the way it was. What were conveniences before the pandemic now seem necessities that we’re unlikely to give up even after there’s widespread immunity to the And there are a number of reasons this new stay-at-home economy will likely be an important part of the new normal. Read on...