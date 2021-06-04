World Coronavirus Dispatch: WHO warns of potential third wave in Africa

-
-
Goldman, HSBC to open Hong Kong offices fully
Goldman Sachs and HSBC are opening their offices fully in Hong Kong as a fourth wave of infections was contained. Goldman said half of its staff in the financial hub are now vaccinated. Both banks told staff that starting Monday, all employees would be permitted to return to their Hong Kong offices, in a further sign that the financial hub is back to getting back business after more than a year of disruptions. With strict quarantine and social distancing rules, Hong Kong has been one of the best places in the world in containing the virus. Read here
Covid clouds Taiwan’s growth outlook amid export boom
The ability of Taiwan’s factories to continue running full steam is key to keeping the economy on track as a persistent Covid outbreak threatens to derail what was lining up to be a strong year for the economy. The government is likely to keep its estimate for first-quarter gross domestic product growth little changed at 8.2 per cent -- the fastest pace in over a decade, according to a Bloomberg estimate. It’s also expected to update its full-year GDP forecast from 4.64 per cent. Read here
WHO warns of third wave in Africa
A sudden, sharp rise in coronavirus cases in many parts of Africa could amount to a continental third wave, the World Health Organization has warned, a sign of deeper trouble for a continent whose immunisation drives have been crippled by shortfalls in funding and vaccine doses. WHO said test positivity had risen in 14 African countries over the last seven days. Experts also believe the spread of new coronavirus variants — like those first identified in Britain, India and South Africa — is contributing to the surge and the ensuing rise in deaths. Read here
Zimbabweans turned away for vaccinations after shortages
Hundreds of people are being turned away from vaccination centres in Zimbabwe as the country’s supplies of China’s Sinovac vaccine appear to have run out, triggering panic that the government is failing to acquire new stocks. While the government said that it had taken delivery of more medicines in recent weeks, centres in Harare have not had any stocks for nearly a week and there is growing anger at the failure to communicate acute vaccine shortages, which are being reported around the country. Read here
