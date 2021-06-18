World Coronavirus Dispatch: Why CureVac jab failed despite using mRNA tech

-
CureVac’s setback shows not all mRNA vaccines are equal
Having seen the successes of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against coronavirus, there was widespread hope among scientists and experts in general about the revolutionary messenger-RNA technology. However, the Curevac vaccine's weak results (only about 47 per cent efficacy in interim analysis), based on the same mRNA tech, came as a shock to many. It also shows that not all mRNA vaccines can produce promising results. The German biotech firm made some crucial choices that set its candidate apart and experts say key differences between the vaccines probably played a major role in CureVac’s disappointing show. One key element was dosage. CureVac executives said they probably weren’t using enough mRNA to elicit strong immunity. The low dosage was necessary because the company was using a different type of mRNA from the kind in rival shots, and higher amounts would have raised the risk of side effects. Read here
Let's look at the global statistics
Global infections: 177,438,001
Global deaths: 3,842,377
Vaccine doses administered: 2,489,796,449
Nations with most cases: US (33,508,905), India (29,762,793), Brazil (17,702,630), France (5,811,461), Turkey (5,354,153).
Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center
Expats in Singapore, Hong Kong watch with envy as world opens up
With the European Union and United States opening up, businesses and expatriates in Singapore and Hong Kong are starting to feel restless after seeing more than a year of restrictions. Tighter borders and quarantines, along with sustained local lockdowns, are taking a toll. For Singapore, the extended closure has diminished its stature as host for high-profile global events and a travel hub via one of the world’s top-rated airports, particularly after winning plaudits for its early handling of the virus. Hong Kong has the added pressure of Beijing’s tightening grip. A survey by the American Chamber of Commerce last month showed more than 40 per cent of its members might leave Hong Kong, highlighting concerns over a China-imposed national security law and the handling of the pandemic. Read here
The Maldives lured tourists back; now it needs nurses
As coronavirus cases exploded last month, Maldives, an archipleageo of about 1,200 islands in the Indian ocean, found itself in no man's land. The result of the devastating outbreak is the strain it puts on health systems and frontline workers, as was the case across the world. Many countries had resorted to recruiting medical students to make up for the shortfall, in order to deal with the crisis. Maldives, can’t easily call up masses of students because it has only one university with a school of medicine. And it can’t rely solely on its citizens, because its health care system depends largely on foreign workers. The result is that the Maldives, which has otherwise tackled the pandemic with meticulous attention to detail, isn’t sure how to staff its hospitals for the next crisis. Read here
Previous Covid infection may not offer long-term protection, study finds
Previous infection with coronavirus does not necessarily protect against Covid in the longer term, especially when caused by new variants of concern, a study on healthcare workers suggests. Researchers at Oxford University found marked differences in the immune responses of medical staff who contracted Covid, with some appearing far better equipped than others to combat the disease six months later. Scientists, who conducted the study, said the findings reinforced the importance of everyone getting vaccinated regardless of whether they had been infected with the virus earlier in the pandemic. Read here
