WEF 2022: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu making their presence felt in Davos

Various Indian states are making their presence felt in Davos.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday launched a global investors meet at the state pavilion on the main promenade at the (WEF) meet being held in Davos. Apart from presentations and videos, the participants were delighted to receive a packet of coffee grown in the state.

ALSO READ - WEF 2022: Digital reforms of customs may increase intra-African trade

“Karnataka, the GI coffee hub of India is home to five GI-tagged coffees. Along with Monsooned Malabar Arabica and Robusta Coffee, the Chikamagaluru Arabica Coffee and Coorg Arabica Coffee showcase how Karnataka’s magical beans are globally renowned,” an accompanying note said.

Before leaving for Davos, the chief minister said, "We will have an interaction with the 17 to 18 business leaders from different nations at the pavilion. Since we are organising 'Invest Karnataka', a global investors' meet in November this year, in this regard we are holding the discussion with them."

On Monday, Karnataka signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lulu International Group for an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in the presence of CM Bommai. He also held talks with heads of Jubilant Group, Hitachi, Hero MotoCorp, Siemens, Dassault Systems and Nestle, among others.

Meanwhile, the government of held a separate panel discussion with senior executives of global companies, such as Schneider and Flex. The theme of “Building Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystems for Sustainable Growth” positioned as a destination for investment in high tech systems

Thangam Thennarasu, Minister, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department emphasised that policy predictability and business friendly mindset will enable the state to be a significant contributor to India’s growth story.