WEF 2022: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu making their presence felt in Davos

-
ALSO READ
WEF 2022: Outlook grim for global recession but experts weigh how much
WEF 2022: Biggest issues to discuss at Davos this year? 5 experts explain
WEF 2022: Davos discusses digital safety, security, and protection
WEF 2022 Davos: Why India's clean energy lies with green hydrogen, not blue
'Save the planet': As WEF returns, here is what Davos is talking about
-
Various Indian states are making their presence felt in Davos.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday launched a global investors meet at the state pavilion on the main promenade at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet being held in Davos. Apart from presentations and videos, the participants were delighted to receive a packet of coffee grown in the state.
ALSO READ - WEF 2022: Digital reforms of customs may increase intra-African trade
“Karnataka, the GI coffee hub of India is home to five GI-tagged coffees. Along with Monsooned Malabar Arabica and Robusta Coffee, the Chikamagaluru Arabica Coffee and Coorg Arabica Coffee showcase how Karnataka’s magical beans are globally renowned,” an accompanying note said.
Before leaving for Davos, the Karnataka chief minister said, "We will have an interaction with the 17 to 18 business leaders from different nations at the Karnataka pavilion. Since we are organising 'Invest Karnataka', a global investors' meet in November this year, in this regard we are holding the discussion with them."
On Monday, Karnataka signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lulu International Group for an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in the presence of CM Bommai. He also held talks with heads of Jubilant Group, Hitachi, Hero MotoCorp, Siemens, Dassault Systems and Nestle, among others.
Meanwhile, the government of Tamil Nadu held a separate panel discussion with senior executives of global companies, such as Schneider and Flex. The theme of “Building Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystems for Sustainable Growth” positioned Tamil Nadu as a destination for investment in high tech systems
Thangam Thennarasu, Minister, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department emphasised that policy predictability and business friendly mindset will enable the state to be a significant contributor to India’s growth story.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU