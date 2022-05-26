WEF 2022: 'New dawn' for Europe as Russia-Ukraine conflict strengthens EU

-
ALSO READ
WEF 2022: Outlook grim for global recession but experts weigh how much
WEF 2022: Biggest issues to discuss at Davos this year? 5 experts explain
WEF 2022 day 4 schedule: Here's what will happen at Davos Annual meeting
WEF 2022: Davos discusses digital safety, security, and protection
WEF 2022 Davos: Why India's clean energy lies with green hydrogen, not blue
-
A new European Union (EU) is emerging that is ready to adopt a more assertive role as a global economic and geopolitical force for good, the European leaders told participants at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 on Wednesday.
On the panel at the session, European Unity in a Disordered World?, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said the Ukraine war has revealed how powerful Europe is collectively.
The war on Ukraine has also revealed weaknesses – including global supply chain vulnerabilities and over-reliance on Russian energy, Lagarde said, but Europe is addressing this and can begin to flex its muscles on the global stage.
“Europe has untapped purchasing power, trading power, technology power, pension power and moral power,” she added.
Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, reinforced the point. “This is Europe’s moment,” she said. “Europe can become the global project for peace.”
Referring to the EU’s support and defence of Ukraine, she was emphatic: “This is not the time to talk about face-saving for Russia or appeasement.”
Eduard Heger, PM of Slovakia, also on the panel, said: “If Ukraine falls to Russian aggression, Slovakia is next.”
He added, "We must continue to provide military support as well as step up humanitarian aid. “Above all we need to give Ukrainians hope.”
Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland, said of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “The people of Europe have spoken. Enough is enough.” In response there is much stronger unanimity between member states and more support than ever to accept the accession of new members.
He continued: “We see the EU’s future in terms of the green economy and in terms of the digitalization but also in terms of enlargement.”
The Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte called on European member states to continue to raise their defence spending.
“The Nato alliance members are inseparable, but Europe must play its part,” he said, adding that this will help transform Europe from a soft power to a hard power.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU