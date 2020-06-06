In pics: Worlds highest-paid celebs; Akshay Kumar only Indian with $48.5 mn

Kylie Jenner, Model ($590M)
With $590 million, Kylie Jenner tops the list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities. She pulled most of her earnings from selling 51 per cent stake in her cosmetics firm to Coty in January.
Kanye West, Rapper ($170M)
Kanye West brought in $170 million from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas, making him the second most paid celebrity on the list. Besides, he has also topped the list of the highest-paid musicians for 2020.
Roger Federer, Tennis Player ($106.3M)
The world's highest-paid athlete, Roger Federer, stands third, thanks to his unmatched portfolio of lucrative endorsement deals.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Footballer ($105M)
Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has become football's first-ever billionaire one spot above his rival in the sport and Argentine star Lionel Messi, according to Forbes.
Lionel Messi, Footballer ($104M)
With $104M stands fifth on the list. Last year he was named the world’s highest-paid athlete for the first time.
Tyler Perry, Actor-Comedian ($97M)
Best known for his "Madea" franchise, which has grossed more than $660 million, actor-comedian Perry is the sixth most paid celeb.
Neymar, Footballer ($95.5M)
Neymar is on a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain through June 2022 worth $350 million in salary.
Howard Stern, Radio Personality ($90M)
The veteran shock jock is the world's highest-paid radio host thanks to an eight-figure annual contract with SiriusXM.
LeBron James, Basketball Player ($88.2M)
Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018 under a four-year, $153 million contract
Dwayne Johnson, Actor ($87.5M)
Popularly known as The Rock, Johnson is the world's highest-paid actor thanks to big paydays for forthcoming films "Black Adam" and "Red Notice."
Akshay Kumar, Actor ($48.5M)
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar once again features in the Forbes
100 highest paid celebs list this year, with an estimated earning of $48.5 million. However, this year, Akshay's rank has dropped from 33 (with $65 million) to 52.
