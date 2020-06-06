JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Ladakh standoff: Talks over between military commanders of India, China
Business Standard

In pics: Worlds highest-paid celebs; Akshay Kumar only Indian with $48.5 mn

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar once again features in the Forbes 100 highest paid celebs list this year

Topics
Forbes

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kylie Jenner, Model ($590M)

Kylie Jenner, model ($590M)
1 / 11
Photo: Shutterstock

With $590 million, Kylie Jenner  tops the list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities. She pulled most of her earnings from selling 51 per cent stake ​in her cosmetics firm to Coty in January. 

Kanye West, Rapper ($170M)

Kanye West, rapper ($170M)
2 / 11
Photo: Shutterstock

 

Kanye West​ brought in $170 million from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas, making him the second most paid celebrity on the list. Besides, he has also topped the list of the highest-paid musicians for 2020.

 

Roger Federer, Tennis Player ($106.3M)

Roger Federer, tennis player ($106.3M)
3 / 11
Photo: Shutterstock

 

The world's highest-paid athlete, Roger Federer, stands third, thanks to his unmatched portfolio of lucrative endorsement deals.

 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Footballer ($105M)

Cristiano Ronaldo, footballer ($105M)
4 / 11
Photo: Shutterstock

 

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has become football's first-ever billionaire one spot above his rival in the sport and Argentine star Lionel Messi, according to Forbes. 

 

Lionel Messi, Footballer ($104M)

Lionel Messi, footballer ($104M)
5 / 11
Photo: Shutterstock

 

With $104M stands fifth on the list. Last year he was named the world’s highest-paid athlete for the first time.

 

Tyler Perry, Actor-Comedian ($97M)

Tyler Perry, actor-comedian ($97M)
6 / 11
Photo: Shutterstock

 

Best known for his "Madea" franchise, which has grossed more than $660 million,  actor-comedian Perry is the sixth most paid celeb.  

 

Neymar, Footballer ($95.5M)

Neymar, footballer ($95.5M)
7 / 11
Photo: Shutterstock

 

Neymar is on a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain through June 2022 worth $350 million in salary.

 

Howard Stern, Radio Personality ($90M)

Howard Stern, radio personality ($90M)
8 / 11
Photo: Shutterstock

 

The veteran shock jock is the world's highest-paid radio host thanks to an eight-figure annual contract with SiriusXM.

 

LeBron James, Basketball Player ($88.2M)

LeBron James, basketball player ($88.2M)
9 / 11
Photo: Shutterstock

Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018 under a four-year, $153 million contract

Dwayne Johnson, Actor ($87.5M)

Dwayne Johnson, actor ($87.5M)
10 / 11
Photo: Shutterstock

 

Popularly known as The Rock, Johnson is the world's highest-paid actor thanks to big paydays for forthcoming films "Black Adam" and "Red Notice."

 

Akshay Kumar, Actor ($48.5M)

Akshay Kumar, ($48.5M)
11 / 11
Photo: Shutterstock

 

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar once again features in the Forbes 100 highest paid celebs list this year, with an estimated earning of $48.5 million. However, this year, Akshay's rank has dropped from 33 (with $65 million) to 52.

 


First Published: Sat, June 06 2020. 18:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU