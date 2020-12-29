World's largest cigar producer enjoys boom amid Covid-19 lockdowns

JUST IN
Locked-down smokers around the world are proving to be a boon for the Dominican Republic’s cigar and tobacco industry.

Already the world’s largest cigar producer, the Caribbean nation is on track to export a record $1 billion worth of tobacco products this year. That would represent a 6 per cent jump over the $942 million it sold abroad in 2019, according to government figures.

The cigar industry has emerged as a bright spot for the region’s largest economy, which is expected to shrink 5.5 per cent this year, as its critical tourism and services sectors are hammered by coronavirus-related restrictions.

As global cigar aficionados have been unable to frequent bars and restaurants, they’re spending more money and time on their smoking habit, said Hendrik Kelner, the president of the Association of Dominican Cigar Manufacturers.

Initially, we were very worried, because we saw all these stores and smoke shops closing — some of them for good,” he said in a telephone call from the Dominican Republic. But sales quickly moved online and have been strong, he said. “Despite everything, we are seeing strong export levels — the tobacco industry isn’t being hurt.”

First Published: Tue, December 29 2020. 23:58 IST

