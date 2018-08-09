Railway exam: World's largest online recruitment drive sees 74% attendance

The world's largest drive has kicked off today. During the first session, it saw the highest ever attendance of 73.8 per cent in the history of railway exams.

"Attendance, in the very first shift, is highly impressive- 73.8 per cent, a record for all so far- both for offline based exams as well as pan India computer-based tests since 2015," said a railway official.

Out of total 1,61,332 candidates scheduled in first shift in 416 centres in 160 cities across the country, about 1,19,110 candidates attended the exams. The exams will extend for 10 days starting from August 9 to 31, where candidates have been given various time slots.

About 4.7 million people had applied for about 60,000 posts that railways had come out with. Around 150,000 computers will be used for the exams that will be conducted in 15 languages. To avoid any fraudulent activities railways have installed close circuit cameras and mobile jammers in exam centres. Earlier, about 26,502 vacancies were announced for the post of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and technicians, for which tests are being conducted now. Meanwhile, the notification for the dates of exams for Group D exams is yet to be announced, where Railways will be offering 62,907 jobs.

Compared to previous tests, the railways will not be conducting interviews for group C posts, including written and psychology test, while Level-1 will have written and physical tests as well.



The railways’ staff costs were Rs 720 billion in 2017-18, against Rs 697 billion in 2016-17. For Level I employees, the monthly salary will be Rs 18,000, besides allowances.

The Railways will refund the candidates Rs 400 of the Rs 500 exam fees they pay after the exams.