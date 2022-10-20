World's oldest dock: Lothal set to get National Maritime Heritage Complex

-
Its heritage value is comparable to many other ancient port-towns around the world, which includes - Xel Ha (Peru), Ostia (Port of Rome) and Carthage (Port of Tunis) in Italy, Hepu in China, Canopus in Egypt, Gabel (Byblos of the Phoenicians), Jaffa in Israel, Ur in Mesopotamia, Hoi An in Vietnam, as per the dossier. In the region, it can be compared with other Indus port towns of Balakot (Pakistan), Khirasa (in Gujarat’s Kutch) and Kuntasi (in Rajkot).According to the dossier submitted to UNESCO, the excavated site of Lothal is the only port-town of the Indus Valley Civilisation. Other Harappan sites Earlier in September, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the ASI to expedite the excavation in another Harappan Civilisation site, Rakhigarhi. The Haryana govt planned to develop the world's largest museum of Harappan culture in Rakhigarhi to showcase about 5,000-year-old Indus Valley artifacts. During the preliminary excavations, a cluster of seven mounds marked as RGR 1 to RGR 7 were found which together formed the largest settlements of the Harappan civilization.
In 1963, the ASI for the first time started excavation in a village. Between 1998 and 2001, the ASI team led by Amarendra Nath again started excavation.
In 2013, 2016 and 2022, another excavation work led by V. S. Shinde, former Vice-Chancellor of Deccan University, Pune, was done.
Fifty-six skeletons have been found in Rakhigarhi since 1998. Of these, 36 were discovered by Shinde and his team. The skeletons of two women found in the excavation of mound number 7 are about 7,000 years old.
First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 06:28 IST
