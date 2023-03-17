World Sleep Day 2023: 70% Indians are bothered by their partner's snoring

7 out of every 10 Indians are bothered by their partner's snoring, and they have ended up waking due to it, data from a recent survey showed. It added that 32 per cent of Indians feel their partner's snoring sounds similar to a motorcycle.

On Day 2023, Centuary Mattresses conducted a survey in collaboration with YouGov and released India's Snore Card survey. The survey had 2700 respondents aged 27 to 50 years from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Patna, and Guwahati.

The world celebrates Day on March 17 every year to highlight the importance of sleep. It was started in 2008 by the Committee of the World Sleep Society. This year, the theme of the day is "Sleep Is Essential for Health".

The survey showed that 67 per cent of the respondents believe snoring could be linked with a tired day of work. Around 45 per cent linked snoring with obesity. However, 55 per cent of those surveyed stated that snoring could be tackled with "simple remedies".

"The survey results are a wake-up call for people to take sleep issues such as snoring seriously as it can impact both health issues and interpersonal relationships. Poor quality of sleep and its impact on health and interpersonal relationships are ignored, which can have long-term implications," said Uttam Malani, executive director at Centuary Mattresses.

The survey further highlighted that Indians have started focussing on sound sleep's importance. Seventy-one per cent of people agreed to discuss the snoring issue with their partners. Thirty-six per cent of the people acknowledged the importance of having the correct mattress and pillow for sound sleep.

"The survey clearly shows that more people are aware of their sleep issues such as snoring and accepting it as well. It is high time that people start addressing this problem with doctor interventions. In the long term, not taking the doctor's advice on snoring can have other health implications," said Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi, a nose and sinus surgeon in Bengaluru.