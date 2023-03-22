JUST IN
Business Standard

World Water Day 2023 observed today: History, significance, theme and more

World Water day is celebrated on March 22 every year. The theme for world water day 2023 is Accelerating the change to solve the water and sanitation crisis

Topics
World Water Day  | United Nations | UNGA

Sudeep Singh Rawat 

Jal Jeevan Mission
World Water day is celebrated on March 22 every year

World Water day is celebrated on March 22 every year to spread awareness about the water crisis all over the world. World Water Day 2023 aims to achieve the vision of sustainable water and sanitation for all by 2030.

The UN's World Water Development Report (WWDR) is an overview of the crisis. The report is published on World Water Day every year, giving policies and recommendations to decision-makers to offer best practices and in-depth analyses of the global water crisis.

World Water Day 2023: Significance

Water is vital for the existence of life, but many people don't have any access to it. World Water Day works as a reminder to the world to work in this direction to support conservation efforts. As per the UN report, one in four people does not have access to clean drinking water.

Inadequate access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene causes death to around 1.4 million people annually, and 74 million people cut their life short.

Around 44% of household wastewater globally is not treated properly. On the other hand, global water demand is expected to increase by 55% by 2050.

World Water Day History

The United Nations General Assembly adopted World Water Day on December 22, 1992. The resolution was adopted, and thereon March 22 was declared to be celebrated as World Water Day. The first World Water Day Was observed on March 22, 1993.

World Water Day 2023 Theme

The theme for World Water Day 2023 is "Accelerating the change to solve the water and sanitation crisis." The theme emphasises the requirement for stern action to protect the world from the water crisis. Addressing the issue, the UN said, "Billions of people and countless schools, businesses, healthcare centres, farms and factories don’t have the safe water and toilets they need. There is an urgent need to accelerate change – to go beyond business as usual."

In 2015, the world was committed to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 as part of the 2030 agenda. A promise to provide safely managed water and sanitation by 2030.

The UN will hold the UN 2023 Water Conference, the first of its kind event in the last 50 years, on March 22-24 in New York.

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 12:15 IST

